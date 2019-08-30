The Port of Calais will stage a no-deal Brexit rehearsal to test new systems ahead of the UK’s anticipated departure from the EU on October 31.

Michael Gove will witness the practice run during a visit to France on Friday afternoon.

French Minister of Action and Public Accounts Gerald Darmanin will meet the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster at the port.

The pair will view the operation, a press notice about the visit from French Government officials said.

The Cabinet Office minister will tour the site, see how passengers’ vehicles are inspected and commercial traffic is managed as part of new systems being tested out.

French authorities have reportedly recruited 700 additional customs officials in preparation of a hard exit.

They have also upgraded their technology in an effort to ensure the smooth transit of goods in and out of the European Union after the UK leaves.

