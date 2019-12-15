Jeremy Corbyn has apologised to Labour supporters over the party’s catastrophic performance in the General Election.

“The media attacks on the Labour party for the last four and a half years were more ferocious than ever – and of course that has an impact on the outcome of elections. Anyone who stands up for real change will be met by the full force of media opposition,” the Labour Party leader wrote in an open letter in the Observer today.

“The party needs a more robust strategy to meet this billionaire-owned and influenced hostility head-on and, where possible, turn it to our advantage.

“We have suffered a heavy defeat, and I take my responsibility for it. Labour will soon have a new leader. But whoever that will be, our movement will continue to work for a more equal and just society, and a sustainable and peaceful world.

“I’ve spent my life campaigning for those goals, and will continue to do so. The politics of hope must prevail.”

In an open letter on the Sunday Mirror, the Labour leader acknowledged the party “came up short” in the poll on Thursday, adding: “I take my responsibility for it.”

But despite Labour suffering its worst result since 1935 – with dozens of seats falling to the Tories – he said he was “proud” the party had offered a message of “hope” in the election.

Mr Corbyn was criticised in the aftermath of the election for failing to apologise as Labour’s hitherto impregnable “red wall” of seats in the North, the Midlands and North Wales crumbled in the face of the Conservative onslaught.

In his letter to the Sunday Mirror, he said: “I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country.

“I’m sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it.”

A period of reflection

The Labour leader – who has said he will stand down in the early part of next year after taking the party through a “process of reflection” – said it was determined to regain the trust of traditional Labour voters who turned against it.

“We will learn the lessons of this defeat, above all by listening to lifelong Labour voters who we’ve lost in working-class communities,” he said.

“This party exists to represent them. We will earn their trust back.”

Writing in The Observer, Mr Corbyn insisted the policies he set out were genuinely popular and had re-set the terms of the debate in the election.

“I am proud that on austerity, on corporate power, on inequality and on the climate emergency we have won the arguments and rewritten the terms of political debate,” he said.

“There is no doubt that our policies are popular, from public ownership of rail and key utilities to a massive house-building programme and a pay rise for millions. The question is how can we succeed in future where we didn’t this time?”

The defeat plunged Labour into turmoil with some MPs and losing candidates turning on Mr Corbyn, saying the leader was unpopular on the doorstep

MPs who backed Brexit turned their fire on Remainers who pushed the party into backing a second EU referendum, saying they had alienated Leave voters in the Labour heartlands.

Labour caught on the “horns of a dilemma” with Brexit

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the party had been caught on the “horns of a dilemma” over Brexit, and dismissed claims they had picked the “wrong” leader.

He said: “I didn’t back the wrong person because Jeremy was the right leader. We could have won in 2017. Things moved on. Brexit dominated everything.”

He said Mr Corbyn was “one of the most principled, honest, sincere, committed, anti-racist politicians”, but he had been “demonised by a smear campaign against him”.

John McDonnell says 'I've done my bit' and won't be part of any new Labour shadow cabinet. He says there are several outstanding candidates for the next leaderhttps://t.co/agEdyw8X4q pic.twitter.com/lFh02scx9A — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 14, 2019

Mr McDonnell, who confirmed he will also be standing down when Mr Corbyn goes, added: “I think we have to have a wider debate here about the role of social media and the media overall, and sometimes the nature of our politics.

“I don’t want to live in a society where those sorts of lies and smears and character-assassination dominate our politics. Let’s have an honest debate about the issues.

“It isn’t about individuals, it is about policies and analysis.”