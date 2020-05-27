Police broke up a bank holiday party at a Conservative MP’s house amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror says two visitors were asked to leave the house of Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn in north Wales, and balloons and banners were seen outside.

Superintendent Mark Pierce, from North Wales Police, told the paper: “In response to two reports of a possible breach of Covid-19 regulations, we visited an address at Ty’n y Coed, Mold, yesterday (Monday, May 25).

“When we called at the property, two people visiting the house left following advice and no further action was taken.”

Mr Roberts tweeted on Tuesday evening to say he was in London at the time of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Rob Roberts was not present at the time.

“His family have been reminded of the guidelines set out by the Government.”

“Strategy is working”

Earlier this month Roberts was mocked for a (now deleted) tweet claiming the UK’s coronavirus strategy “is working”.

He posted a comparison of the death toll between Italy and the UK in mid-March which showed fewer deaths and cases.

At the time government advice was to ‘wash your hands to the tune of happy birthday’ with Dominic Cummings reportedly leading a strategy of herd immunity put in place to protect the economy.

The country went into lockdown a week later when the full extent of the crisis was realised.

This now-deleted tweet by Tory MP Rob Roberts (@RobDelyn) is getting deserved traffic. As no-deal Brexit resurfaces, it’s a reminder of how lethal British exceptionalism is. pic.twitter.com/N3YzZboq21 — Frédéric Moreau @🏠 (@goodclimate) May 5, 2020

Under fire

Boris Johnson will be questioned by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis today as calls for his key adviser to resign continue to grow.

The Prime Minister will be quizzed at a Commons committee meeting on the decision of his top aide, Dominic Cummings, to drive from London to Durham during the shutdown.

It comes amid a growing revolt in Mr Johnson’s party, with at least 30 Tory MPs having now publicly called for Mr Cummings to be sacked or to resign.

