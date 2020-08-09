Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly heading to Scotland for a two-week summer holiday.

Mr Johnson previously spoke about allowing a “brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if that’s possible” when quizzed about his summer plans.

The Sunday Times reported the Prime Minister, fiancee Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred would travel north of the border next weekend.

A No 10 source declined to comment but did not deny the report.

Quarantine restrictions

It comes after other MPs have come unstuck due to quarantine restrictions imposed on visitors returning from overseas destinations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was in Spain when the UK’s most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations, while minister for London Paul Scully was in Lanzarote.

Speaking last month, Mr Johnson said: “I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here in the UK.

“There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say.

“All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I’m sure that people will have a great time over the summer.”

During his last visit pro-independence campaigners had their claws out as Boris headed to the remote Orkney islands.

Ahead of his arrival in Stromness, a small group of masked protesters gathered, waving signs that said “Hands off Scotland” and “Our Scotland, our future”, while an “Indy Ref Now” placard was seen on the side of a van.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed his presence north of the border highlights one of the “key arguments” for independence.

She tweeted: “I welcome the PM to Scotland today. One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen. His presence highlights that.”

