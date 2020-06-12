This morning Boris Johnson went on a Twitter rant about the Black Lives Matter protests, which he believes have been taken over by extremists. It was the type of social rambling we have come to expect from Donald Trump, but it was his ally Boris Johnson instead who pressed the publish button. Perhaps this is a new tactic for the PM to copy the US President and directly reach his supporters?
He was happy to stick the boot into protestors who might attack monuments including Winston Churchill’s. Johnson, who has written a book on the war-time leader, called the protestors “extremists intent on violence.”
Khan
The Mayor of London has pleaded with the public to stay at home to keep safe as anti-racism and far-right groups both plan protests in the capital this weekend.
Sadiq Khan said he is “extremely concerned” that further protests in London, particularly by extreme far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, could lead to violence and disorder.
It comes as the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on supporters to travel to London to protect monuments after a number were vandalised in recent protests.
Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has expressed his support.
Here goes Trump…I mean Johnson’s Twitter rant
He said it was shameful that the monument was at risk by violent protestors.
He then said we can’t edit or censor the past.
If we tear them down we will impoverish education for generations to come.
He did say it is legitimate to have feelings of outrage.
There is more work to be done on racism.
However, the protests have not been hijacked by extremists.
He urged everyone to keep away from these “extremists intent on violence.”
