This morning Boris Johnson went on a Twitter rant about the Black Lives Matter protests, which he believes have been taken over by extremists. It was the type of social rambling we have come to expect from Donald Trump, but it was his ally Boris Johnson instead who pressed the publish button. Perhaps this is a new tactic for the PM to copy the US President and directly reach his supporters?

He was happy to stick the boot into protestors who might attack monuments including Winston Churchill’s. Johnson, who has written a book on the war-time leader, called the protestors “extremists intent on violence.”

Khan

The Mayor of London has pleaded with the public to stay at home to keep safe as anti-racism and far-right groups both plan protests in the capital this weekend.

Sadiq Khan said he is “extremely concerned” that further protests in London, particularly by extreme far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, could lead to violence and disorder.

It comes as the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on supporters to travel to London to protect monuments after a number were vandalised in recent protests.

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has expressed his support.

Here goes Trump…I mean Johnson’s Twitter rant

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny. 1/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

He said it was shameful that the monument was at risk by violent protestors.

It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial. 2/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

He then said we can’t edit or censor the past.

We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations. 3/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

If we tear them down we will impoverish education for generations to come.

They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come. 4/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

He did say it is legitimate to have feelings of outrage.

As for the planned demonstrations, we all understand the legitimate feelings of outrage at what happened in Minnesota and the legitimate desire to protest against discrimination. 5/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

There is more work to be done on racism.

Whatever progress this country has made in fighting racism – and it has been huge – we all recognise that there is much more work to do. 6/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

However, the protests have not been hijacked by extremists.

But it is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent. 7/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

He urged everyone to keep away from these “extremists intent on violence.”

The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests. 8/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

