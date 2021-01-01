Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has announced he is to run for London Mayor, championing anti-lockdown policies and ‘homes for all’.
The vocal campaigner was fined again last night after leading a New Year’s Eve protest in London – claiming that more than 1,000 ‘defied all threats’ to turn out.
He tweeted: “TOTAL SUCCESS! #NYEPartyOfParties by LONDON Eye” with the hashtag #Corbyn4London.
Later a video appeared on YouTube as Corbyn made his intentions official, setting out his manifesto which includes:
- Ending the Covid con rules
- Reversing the Covid rules discrimination against people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to take the vaccine
- Homes for all
- A new accountable NHS, putting well-being before the profits of big-pharma
- Defend free speech and the right of assembly
- Defend Julian Assange all the way
- Supporting the Punjabi farmers fighting against the “new world order”
- New intelligent environment and transport policies
Watch the video in full below:
Related: Nicola Sturgeon tweets ‘Scotland will be back soon, Europe’ as leaders see in the New Year
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .