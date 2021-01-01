Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has announced he is to run for London Mayor, championing anti-lockdown policies and ‘homes for all’.

The vocal campaigner was fined again last night after leading a New Year’s Eve protest in London – claiming that more than 1,000 ‘defied all threats’ to turn out.

He tweeted: “TOTAL SUCCESS! #NYEPartyOfParties by LONDON Eye” with the hashtag #Corbyn4London.

Later a video appeared on YouTube as Corbyn made his intentions official, setting out his manifesto which includes:

Ending the Covid con rules

Reversing the Covid rules discrimination against people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to take the vaccine

Homes for all

A new accountable NHS, putting well-being before the profits of big-pharma

Defend free speech and the right of assembly

Defend Julian Assange all the way

Supporting the Punjabi farmers fighting against the “new world order”

New intelligent environment and transport policies

Watch the video in full below:

