An online campaign demanding an end to subsidised food for MPs has picked up more than half a million signatures in just two days after MPs snubbed a motion to provide free meals to vulnerable children in the school holidays.

According to the latest figures taxpayers stump up £57,000 a week to subsidise food and drink for politicians across both houses.

In the House of Commons the public had to find £1.7 million to fund MPs, their staff and guests in bars, canteens and restaurants.

The Terrace Cafeteria received a £646,000 subsidy, while the Peers’ Dining Room in the House of Lords was propped up by some £779,257 – leading to Liberal Democrat peer Lord Tyler to describe it as the “best day care centre for the elderly in London”.

But after food vouchers for kids – costing a paltry £15 a week – were snubbed, the campaign to end subsidised meals for MPs has picked up momentum again.

MPs, earning between £77k-150k, have their meals subsidised in Parliament.



In 2018, subsidising food cost the *taxpayer* £4.4 million



A petition on 38degrees has seen more than 500,000 new signatures since the motion was denied, with one person saying they were “disgusted” that politicians voted not to provide free meals for vulnerable children despite their own meals being subsidised.

Another said: “MPs have had a pay rise, and they have subsidised food. They have voted against the NHS nurses and the poorest of us from getting these things too. They are utterly shameless in denying children food during this very difficult time, yet continue to benefit from the privileges of their office.”

While Maria H said: “The fact that fat cats could be taking money that could be used to feed hungry kids. This government has no moral compass!!!!!!!!!”

