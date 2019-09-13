Boris Johnson was confronted again with angry protestors in Doncaster as he continued his tour around the Brexit-voting areas of Britain.

Just a week after he was told to “please leave my town” in Morley, West Yorkshire, the Prime Minister got another dressing down by an angry passer-by.

The woman accused the prime minister of telling the public a “fairy tale” over Brexit, telling Mr Johnson:

“People have died because of austerity. And you’ve got the cheek to come here and tell us austerity is over and it’s all good now and we’re going to leave the EU and everything’s going to be great – it’s just a fairytale.”

After telling Mr Johnson she would rather have a Labour Brexit than a Tory Brexit, he claimed: “If you look at it, the Labour Party have decided that they don’t even want to do Brexit after all.”

She responded by telling him: “They’re going to give everybody a vote on an actual deal – that’s more than what you’re going to do.”

A study released earlier this year found austerity is to blame for 130,000 ‘preventable’ deaths in the UK since 2012.

The study by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) thinktank found that there has been a seven-year “perfect storm” in which state provision has been pared back because of budget cuts, while harmful behaviours among people of all ages have increased.