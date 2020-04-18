In news that will a dismay many, it has been reported that peers in the House of Lords are still demanding their daily allowance – even though they will be working from home.

There are plans for peers to take part in parliamentary proceedings virtually through the digital platform Zoom to keep the UK political process going in some form.

Sources have told the Telegraph that although the peers do not have to physically attend the House of Lords, some are “agitating” over whether they will receive their expenses.

This amount they receive in expenses has increased from the previous rate of £313 at the beginning of April, which was met with widespread derision when it was first announced.

Currently, peers are not receiving their attendance allowance for ‘proceedings’ and only for physical ‘sittings’.

Agitating

A source told the Telegraph: “A cross-party group of peers has already started talking about receiving the allowance retrospectively.

“A lot of them are elderly and so cannot attend due to the rules on self-isolating but are using terms like age discrimination.

“They are agitating to be paid and there is going to be pressure on getting clarification of the situation if this situation is going to continue in the long run.”

A House of Lords spokesperson told the Telegraph: “Currently, taking part in a virtual proceeding would not qualify for attendance allowance.

“Any change to this would require a recommendation from the House of Lords Commission which would then need to be agreed by the House.”

