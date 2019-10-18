Sir Patrick Stewart and Delia Smith have both pledged to pay for coaches for protestors heading to the People’s Vote march in London tomorrow.

The X Men star will once again cover the cost to ferry people down from his home county of Yorkshire, while Smith says she will provide transportation from East Anglia.

It will be the third time the TV chef has sponsored the coaches, which will this time head to London from Bury St Edmunds and Norwich on Saturday, October 19.

Seek the British people’s consent

Sir Patrick has also put his hand in his pocket on three occasions, having also paid for coaches from Huddersfield last October and in March this year, when a million people demonstrated in London.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I’m delighted to once again be able to support the People’s Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Yorkshire get to the “Together For The Final Say march this Saturday 19th October.

“Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear that he must seek the British people’s consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country.

“Brexit is hitting jobs, businesses, our NHS and communities across the UK.

“Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson’s destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people in a referendum.

“Whatever you think about Brexit and now that we have an idea of the true cost, the only way out of this political mess is to give the people the final say.”

Together For The Final Say

More than 170 coaches have already been booked by local campaign groups across the UK, to get to the “Together For The Final Say” march.

Smith said: “I’m delighted to be able to once again support the People’s Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and across East Anglia to the ‘Together For The Final Say’ march.

“Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson’s destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people.”

