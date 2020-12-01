With 30 days to avoid a no-deal Brexit and a deadly pandemic to fight, you’d expect the government to have more “substantial” things on its plate than the definition of a Scotch egg.
But alas, this is Britain in 2020 – and we are now into our third day of arguing over whether the breadcrumbed, sausage-wrapped, eggy snack is stodgy enough to let us order three pints of Guinness with it.
It’s not all frivolous, though. As Piers Morgan pointed out on Good Morning Britain, ministers’ inability to articulate clearly what qualifies as a “substantial meal” suggests that their rules are either too opaque, or hints that they themselves are unable are unbothered about understanding them.
The result was Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, flip-flopping repeatedly on his Tuesday morning broadcast round over the merits (or lack thereof) of Scotch eggs.
First, he told LBC that a Scotch egg was a starter – not a main meal.
Then he prevaricated on Good Morning Britain.
Finally, he told ITV that a Scotch egg *is* a substantial meal.
Is that clear? Good. See you at the pub.
Related: Boris Johnson earns unfortunate nickname among colleagues as backbench rebellion begins
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .