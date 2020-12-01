With 30 days to avoid a no-deal Brexit and a deadly pandemic to fight, you’d expect the government to have more “substantial” things on its plate than the definition of a Scotch egg.

But alas, this is Britain in 2020 – and we are now into our third day of arguing over whether the breadcrumbed, sausage-wrapped, eggy snack is stodgy enough to let us order three pints of Guinness with it.

It’s not all frivolous, though. As Piers Morgan pointed out on Good Morning Britain, ministers’ inability to articulate clearly what qualifies as a “substantial meal” suggests that their rules are either too opaque, or hints that they themselves are unable are unbothered about understanding them.

The result was Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, flip-flopping repeatedly on his Tuesday morning broadcast round over the merits (or lack thereof) of Scotch eggs.

First, he told LBC that a Scotch egg was a starter – not a main meal.

Michael Gove tells #LBC that a Scotch egg is a starter.



An hour or so later.



Michael Gove tells @PaulBrandITV that a Scotch egg is now a substantial meal. pic.twitter.com/3ImqRlvamg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 1, 2020

Then he prevaricated on Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan – What is a substantial meal?



Michael Gove has no idea & resorts to waffling



Piers Morgan – Once more we have government ministers who are not able to tell us what their own rules are.#GMB pic.twitter.com/ek9w9jSgUZ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 1, 2020

Finally, he told ITV that a Scotch egg *is* a substantial meal.

✅Eustice said scotch eggs *are* a substantial meal



❌Gove told @LBC they are a starter, *not* a substantial meal



✅Now Gove tells me they *are* a substantial meal



"A scotch egg is a substantial meal. I myself would definitely scoff a couple of scotch eggs if I had the chance" pic.twitter.com/sJnDiKcI4b — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 1, 2020

Is that clear? Good. See you at the pub.

