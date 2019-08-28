Over 160,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Boris Johnson ditch his plan to suspend parliament for a month, within hours of the prime minister announcing the move.
The text was signed by almost 90,000 people in just one hour amid uproar at the government’s decision to prorogue parliament between early September and 14 October – just two weeks before the 31 Brexit deadline.
The European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator said the prime minister’s plan is “unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU – UK relationship”.
“‘Taking back control’ has never looked so sinister,” he tweeted. “As a fellow parliamentarian, my solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.
“Suppressing debate on profound choices is unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU – UK relationship.”
Nathalie Loiseau, a former French minister, asked why the British government was so scared of debate.
She tweeted: “We could see a Brexit coming without agreement. Here, it is moreover a Brexit without debate that looms. What disease does British democracy suffer from for fear of debate before making one of the most important decisions in its history?”
Jeremy Corbyn Tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of his plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit is an outrage and a threat to our democracy. Labour will work across Parliament to hold the government to account and prevent a disastrous No Deal. “
It reads ” Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled. “
Where`s the petition for those of us who support Boris Johnson? The decision was made in the 2016 referendum! There`s nothing to debate!
Stand up for Democracy voters of all parties to defend this country from Johnston and his far right cronies who would sell our country to the highest bidder
If leaving the EU becomes a disaster and I say IF because if the experts do not know the public certainly does not Boris Johnson and the others will say that they did their best in fulfilling the WILL of the people. If it is an unmitigated success the reasons will all be down to them. All sides have misled because none of them knew as this has never been done before. EVER. People in 2016 voted for themselves and an ideal one way or the other not the best for the country. Why can these elected officials do the best for the country not the 17.4 million for leave or the 16.8 million to remain. Neither side will win as the country will remain cut in two. Why can they not all come together with a properly constructed argument on the truth for both sides and let us finally decide as we are voting for all those that cannot vote, or have not voted, it is their future not retired people like me. I have voted Tory all my life but never again. They need to come together on the truth and on the truth the people can decide and hopefully come back together. Our Prime Minister has today lied to us and his biggest sin and those around him does not think we will see through it. Jeremy Corbyn thinks of his own political legacy. None of these people will suffer for their decision whichever way it goes the people will!!!!!
under no circumstances should this happen