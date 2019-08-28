Over 160,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Boris Johnson ditch his plan to suspend parliament for a month, within hours of the prime minister announcing the move.

The text was signed by almost 90,000 people in just one hour amid uproar at the government’s decision to prorogue parliament between early September and 14 October – just two weeks before the 31 Brexit deadline.

The European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator said the prime minister’s plan is “unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU – UK relationship”.

“‘Taking back control’ has never looked so sinister,” he tweeted. “As a fellow parliamentarian, my solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.

“Suppressing debate on profound choices is unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU – UK relationship.”

Nathalie Loiseau, a former French minister, asked why the British government was so scared of debate.

She tweeted: “We could see a Brexit coming without agreement. Here, it is moreover a Brexit without debate that looms. What disease does British democracy suffer from for fear of debate before making one of the most important decisions in its history?”

Jeremy Corbyn Tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of his plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit is an outrage and a threat to our democracy. Labour will work across Parliament to hold the government to account and prevent a disastrous No Deal. “

Before entering parliament I had truly never met the kind of people who game a system just for the sake of winning a game. I was not raised in a place where people genuinely want to prove they are the biggest big dog for being its sake. It's been a shock. — Jess Phillips Esq., M.P. (@jessphillips) August 28, 2019

Tonight I'm going to stand outside Parliament with this message: democracy is beautiful but easily broken. To defend Parliament against the @BorisJohnson coup we need a peaceful but determined protest movement. King George V statue, 17:30 tonight. pic.twitter.com/prMV9CnQ9A — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 28, 2019

It reads ” Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled. “

