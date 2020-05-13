Diane Abbott has hit out at reports that the Treasury is considering public sector pay freezes and tax hikes to meet the cost of coronavirus.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington tweeted today that “ordinary people were made to bail out the bankers after they caused the 2008 crash.

“We cannot have a repeat where ordinary people are made to pay for government failings this time around.”

Bolster the coffers

According to a policy package seen by The Telegraph, Rishi Sunak could be forced to bolster the country’s coffers within weeks if confidence amongst borrowers wavers.

Amongst the proposals are a hike in income tax, an end to the pensions triple lock and a freeze of public sector pay which will likely leave a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Labour has called on both Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson to make a statement “rejecting these plans”.

“Morally bankrupt”

Earlier today Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter said a public sector pay freeze would be “a deep and damaging betrayal”.

He called any such move “morally bankrupt” and urged the Government to rethink any plans for “financially punishing our public sector workers”.

The Conservatives pledged in their manifesto at the general election last year that the party would not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance, and would keep the pensions triple lock.

