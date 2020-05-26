Opposition leaders are due to meet this morning to discuss the next steps in holding Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings to account.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to meet with SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon along with representatives from the Liberal Democrats, DUP, Plaid Cymru, SDLP, Alliance Party and the Greens.

They will discuss public health messaging amid the ongoing row over Mr Cummings’ trip to Durham in a rare show of unity.

It comes as scientists, MPs and members of the public call for Johnson’s top aide to resign.

The backlash has intensified after the PM’s de facto chief-of-staff refused to apologise for his actions, saying he behaved “reasonably” and did not regret his actions.

Following the announcement a Labour Party spokesperson said: “The British people were looking for at least an apology from Dominic Cummings for breaking the lockdown. They got none

“Millions of people have made extraordinary sacrifices during the lockdown. Families have been forced apart, sometimes in the most tragic of circumstances. They stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“And yet, the message from this Government is clear: it’s one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, another for everybody else.”

