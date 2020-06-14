Public discontent at the Government’s handling of the crisis reached its highest level to date this week, according to Opinium’s latest political poll.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the UK population disapprove of the Government’s handling of coronavirus, with only 3-in-10 approving.

However, there is slight cause for relief within the Conservative camp following weeks of Labour gain.

The party saw a small increase in their vote share this week, from 43 per cent to 44 per cent. Meanwhile, Labour witnessed its first dip since the second week of April (down 1 point to 39 per cent).

Brexit is back on the agenda

Brexit is of increasing concern to the public, increasing to 43 per cent from 35 per cent this time last month and is now just 5 points away from the economy (the second most important issue).

Concerns over health and the NHS remain the most pertinent issue but have also declined from their peak in late April (74 per cent to 67 per cent).

Starmer and Johnson neck and neck

Keir Starmer’s net approval ratings declined by 4 points this week, but remains very positive on +24 per cent.

Starmer and Boris Johnson are neck and neck on who the public would prefer as prime minister with Johnson on 36 per cent and Starmer on 35 per cent.

Confusion over alert levels

Almost 4-in-10 (39 per cent) UK adults now think we’re currently on Covid alert level 3 or below, up from 30 per cent the week before, indicating an increase in public perception of what is acceptable under current guidance.

More than one in five (22 per cent) believe we are at level 4, a quarter that we are between levels 3 and 4 and 21 per cent that we are at level 3.

Despite this perception, the majority of people in the UK currently believe we are coming out of lockdown too fast (51 per cent).

Another week of mixed messages

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, comments: “Another week of mixed messages, while approval of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis continues to deteriorate.

“Meanwhile on the question of statues, there is little to indicate that it is as prominent in the public’s priorities as it is on Twitter.

“On balance people are split on whether statues directly or indirectly linked to slavery should be pulled down, left up or modified to tell the full story (e.g. with plaques) and on Edward Colston specifically, the consensus is to put it in a museum rather than put it up again.

“But the real result on this is that none of the issues which could even relate to this subject appear anywhere near the top of the list of the issues the public thinks are the most important”.

