A health minister could be heard swearing in the House of Lords after suffering technology problems during a Covid-19 debate.
Lord Bethell mumbled “oh for f***’s sake” when his second attempt to deliver a speech on coronavirus regulations was disrupted.
He was speaking from home but his initial attempt was disrupted after a few minutes.
The House adjourned for five minutes to see if the technological problems could be resolved but the minister did not fare better on his second attempt.
His final words to the chamber were: “May I say something about local restrictions.
“Over the summer recess we have combined tightening restrictions in areas with outbreaks with the easing of business restrictions, oh for f***’s sake.”
When you've got to recap Covid-19 regulations but your technology is playing up…— Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) September 18, 2020
Take it away, Health minister Lord Bethell pic.twitter.com/a691NrAt5f
At this point, Lord Bethell cut out and Tory whip Baroness Penn completed his speech.
Related: Shareholders in private railway franchises have pocketed £100m in government bailout money
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.