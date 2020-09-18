A health minister could be heard swearing in the House of Lords after suffering technology problems during a Covid-19 debate.

Lord Bethell mumbled “oh for f***’s sake” when his second attempt to deliver a speech on coronavirus regulations was disrupted.

He was speaking from home but his initial attempt was disrupted after a few minutes.

The House adjourned for five minutes to see if the technological problems could be resolved but the minister did not fare better on his second attempt.

His final words to the chamber were: “May I say something about local restrictions.

“Over the summer recess we have combined tightening restrictions in areas with outbreaks with the easing of business restrictions, oh for f***’s sake.”

At this point, Lord Bethell cut out and Tory whip Baroness Penn completed his speech.

