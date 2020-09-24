Nearly 200 angry viewers fired off complaints to Ofcom after comedian Matt Lucas opened the new series of The Great British Bake Off with a hilarious impression of Boris Johnson.
The regulator said that it had received 181 complaints about the episode – the vast majority of which referred to the Little Britain comic’s riff on the prime minister’s coronavirus response, which saw him wearing a bumbling behind a podium in a blonde wig.
Channel 4 aired the segment just minutes after Johnson addressed the nation to introduce new Covid-19 restrictions. Seven million people tuned into the episode – a spike of a million from last year’s launch.
Poking fun at the government’s U-turns, Lucas told viewers to “bake in a tent if they want to, but don’t bake in a tent” – in a callback to his viral Twitter clip mocking Johnson’s many coronavirus flipflops.
Watch the clip for yourself here.
