A Cabinet minister has come under fire for claiming that a no-deal Brexit offers “new opportunities for British farmers” – despite warnings from industry experts that it would be “catastrophic”.
George Eustice, the environment secretary, dismissed fears that an effective embargo would be imposed on British exports, causing food prices to soar, with just 32 days remaining to strike a deal.
Instead he argued that putting tariffs on EU products would help British farmers sell more in this country.
“In terms of most agricultural sectors, we are a net importer,” Eustice said. “And if you were to put tariffs on beef from Ireland, or dairy products from Denmark, or fresh produce from France, there would be new opportunities for British farmers.”
But the National Farmers Union has cautioned that export tariffs on the 60 per cent of UK food and drink that goes to the EU would have a crippling impact on agriculture.
It is also feared that taxes on EU food imports – combined with a crash in the value of the pound – could lead to a 20 per cent price rise in British shops.
Meanwhile, Eustice said that drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2 restrictions in England.
He said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under the rules which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areas from Wednesday.
He told LBC Radio: “I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service.
“Often that might be as a starter but yes I think it would, but this is a term that’s understood in licensing since it is, you can have the concept of a table licence for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal.
“That is the model that is being followed.”
Related: ‘Just shut up’: Backlash after Laurence Fox boasts he broke lockdown
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .