Legislation designed to force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit beyond October 31 in order to avoid no-deal has been passed by the House of Lords.

The European Union (Withdrawal) (No.6) Bill is now awaiting royal assent to become law.

It comes after the Prime Minister said he would “die in a ditch” before asking Brussels for another delay.

But under the terms the bill, the government would legally have no choice.

The PM also had his attempts to hold a General Election before the Halloween deadline scuppered.

He needed 434 MPs (two-thirds of the entire Commons) to have his bill to be approved, but just 298 voted for it.

