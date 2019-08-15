Comments made by Nigel Farage in 2016 have been making the rounds on social media this week as momentum for a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership continues to mount.

The prominent Brexiteer was quoted as saying that there could be “unstoppable demand for a re-run of the EU referendum if Remain wins by a narrow margin on 23 June”.

He said there would be resentment, particularly in the Conservative Party, if not, with claims the referendum will not have been a fair contest.

The question of a second referendum was raised by Mr Farage in an interview with the Mirror in which he said: “In a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way.

“If the Remain campaign win two-thirds to one-third that ends it.”

His eerie predictions actually turned out to be the other way around, but the former UKIP leader has been surprisingly quiet on the matter ever since.

Recently he said his newly-formed Brexit Party could thwart a second referendum ahead of the European elections, in which they picked up several seats.

He said: “It seems to me that the better the Brexit Party does on 23 May, the less chance there is of the people of this great country being insulted by being made to vote again.”