Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage is fuming, because European nations have taken control of their own borders – and banned travel from the UK.

France – and countries around the world – have banned flights from the UK as an emergency response to the emergence of the mutant coronavirus, which spreads more easily than previous strains.

The markets tumbled in response to the escalating coronavirus crisis and the looming prospect of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period on December 31.

Farage was enraged by the developments, lashing out at European “thugs and bullies” who, he claimed, simply want Britain to “sign a bad deal”.

We are dealing with thugs and bullies who want to make us sign a bad deal.



Time to walk away, to hell with the EU. https://t.co/6LFjA3mvaq — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2020

The Brexit Party leader was quickly mocked, with many on Twitter suggesting that this – Britain being cut off from its nearest neighbours – was what he’d wanted all along.

I’m pleased you see your lifelong wish for closed borders to be the utter self-defeating idiocy it always was.



But wouldn’t it be a better idea if we were to stay in the institutions that could actually work to overcome arbitrary border closures? — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) December 21, 2020

This is sovereign countries determining to close their borders in their self-interest. Isn’t that what you…want? — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 20, 2020

"WE MUST LEAVE THE EU TO TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR BORDERS"



"COUNTRIES WHO TAKE CONTROL OF THEIR BORDERS ARE THUGS AND BULLIES" https://t.co/YRzdqEJNPn — Howard Walker (@Buckethandle) December 21, 2020

If there's one thing we're learning right now it's that you most certainly can be part of the EU *and* control your own borders. https://t.co/ytL8zhn23k — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) December 21, 2020

