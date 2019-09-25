Nigel Farage became the victim of a hilarious prank call yesterday as he took phone-ins on his LBC show.

The ardent Brexiteer received a call from a man who claimed to have been a Remain supporter until “something monumental happened”.

The caller tells Farage: “I’ve got to say, I’m immensely grateful to you for everything you’ve done in British politics over the last few years.

“I used to be a remainer; I believed in the European project. I believed that staying in the European Union was the best thing for us.

“Then something monumental happened and completely changed my view on the whole situation.”

Taking the bait, Farage asks him: “What was that monumental thing, Mark?”

He then replies:

“Er, I was kicked in the head by a horse.”

We’re going to move on from that

Unable to see the funny side, Farage quickly wrapped things up, saying:

“Right. Very good. Okay, fine. Mark, we’re going to move on from that.”

The Brexit Party leader had a long day yesterday following the Supreme Court’s ruling that suspending parliament was unlawful.

He branded prorogation the “worst political decision ever” and called for Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings to quit.

He is clearly not getting good advice

Former cabinet minister Amber Rudd appeared to agree.

She said Johnson should consider sacking Cummings, telling Sky News: “He is clearly not getting good advice.

“He will have to draw his own conclusions, but if I had been getting the kind of advice he has been getting, I would certainly be considering some people’s positions.”