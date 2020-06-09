Nigel Farage has claimed that soon our “cities wont be worth living in” following protests against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

The Brexit Party leader compared the Black Lives Matter campaign to the Taliban in a tweet which has been roundly criticised since it was first posted.

The Afghan fundamentalist political movement were falsely believed to be behind the tearing down of Saddam Hussein’s statue in Iraq in 2003, which could have been what drew the comparison.

But it was in fact Iraqi citizens after his regime had been toppled.

A new form of the Taliban was born in the UK today. Unless we get moral leadership quickly our cities won't be worth living in. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 7, 2020

Farage’s tweet has prompted outrage among campaigners.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the former UKIP leader “exemplifies how White people WHITEWASH the oppression of Black people as their own so they can accuse us of Anti-white agenda”.

While Mark Watson said “Bristol will continue to be a very good place to live, next week, next year/decade, without the statue of the slaver. Let’s see.”

