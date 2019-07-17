Nigel Farage caused another scene in the European Parliament yesterday after he turned his angst towards Ursula von der Leyen who is set to become the next president of the European Commission.

The German Defence Minister is on track to take over from Jean-Claude after gaining the backing of MEPs.

She will become the first woman to ever hold the role and will take up office on November 1, one day after Britain is supposed to have left the union.

But prominent Brexiteer Farage is less than happy with her appointment.

Ms von der Leyen won 383 of 733 votes cast, a total of just 52 per cent of MEPs overall.

And in a move dripping with irony, the Brexit Party leader took the opportunity to pour scorn on the commission’s future leader.

“What you’ve seen from Ursula von der Leyen today is an attempt for the European Union to take control of every single aspect of our lives,” he told MEPs.

“She wants to build a centralised, undemocratic, updated form of communism… where nation-state parliaments will cease to have any relevance at all,” Farage continued to a chorus of jibes and laughter.

“I have to say from our perspective, in some ways I’m really rather pleased because you’ve just made Brexit a lot more popular in the United Kingdom. Thank God we’re leaving.”

Ms von der Leyen has said she was willing to delay the Brexit deadline beyond October 31, adding that the UK will remain “our ally, our partner and our friend”.

The 60-year-old centre-right politician also pledged to launch a “green deal for Europe” to curb climate change, with the aim of making the EU carbon neutral by 2050 one of her key policies.

Meanwhile, she voiced her support for gender equality, saying she would ensure she had a balanced college of commissioners.