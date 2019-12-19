Nigel Farage celebrated the UK finally being able to leave the EU’s “prison of nations” as the Brexit Party leader returned to the EU parliament.

Mocking the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen as “faceless bureaucrats” who are “dull as dishwater”, he told the Parliament:

“After three and a half years of deception and dishonesty, we will be leaving this prison of nations at the end of January.”

Faceless bureaucrats

He continued: “We won’t become a third country, as I’ve been hearing this morning, we’re going to become an independent, self-governing nation.

“You can delude yourselves this morning inside this cathedral that all is well, but it isn’t.

“People do not want to be run and governed by faceless bureaucrats like Michel and Von der Leyen.

“Did you hear them earlier? Dull as dishwater.”

After three and a half years of deception, we will be leaving this prison of nations! Brexit is the beginning of the end of the EU. We can be friends without being ruled by faceless bureaucrats. pic.twitter.com/Pm1Ij0d3j8 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 18, 2019

Poland

Mr Farage, who was unable to pick up any MPs in the general election, added: “You’re being rejected and it’s great news that in Poland, opinion polls now show a majority of Poles think they’ll be better off outside the European Union.

“Brexit is the beginning of the end of this project.

“We are giving leadership, and we’ll take it to a Europe of sovereign states, working together, being friends together.

“But not being run by the gang down at the middle there.”

Changed our mind

Brexit Party MEP Michael Heaver also celebrated the British people giving “a very strong backing to leave” in the UK election.

He said:

“I know some of you, you’ve been lied to, you were spun a myth that the British people had changed their mind. No, we have not.”

Analysis of the election results show more people voted against pro-Brexit parties than supported them.

The combined total vote share for the pro-Brexit parties reached 47.33 per cent, while on the other hand, Labour’s vote share combined with the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Sinn Fein, Plaid Cymru and Alliance gives an overall share of 52.67 per cent.

In the 2016 EU referendum, 52 per cent of people voted Leave – suggesting a turnaround in attitude.

Related: Far right figures flooding to the Conservative party