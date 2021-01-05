Nigel Farage has endorsed his second referendum foe Tony Blair to become the UK’s vaccination Tsar, saying “he commands respect” and is “seriously bright”.
Taking to Twitter last night following the Prime Minister’s lockdown announcement he looked notably aggrieved with new restrictions on the horizon that are likely to be the “hardest yet” for the nation.
But thankfully for the country the former UKIP leader has a plan – and it involves a former enemy.
Describing the current Cabinet as the “most low grade I’ve ever seen in my lifetime” Mr Farage said former Prime Minister Tony Blair should be called up to lead the government’s vaccine response.
He commented: “Are we really going to trust the same people, the same Cabinet ministers, who made such a mess of testing in the early days?
“Whose almost every promise they have failed to deliver upon. Or is it time to think about a different approach?
“It is time to have a Government, and to have people leading it, who’ve got genuine talent even if they disagree on many other policy matters.
“This Cabinet is the most inexperienced, the most low grade, I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.
“Much as I don’t like Tony Blair he does get things done, he commands respect, he is seriously bright.
“Why not get people like Tony Blair involved to help us solve a national crisis?”
The response on social media has been one of bewilderment. We’ve picked out the best reaction below:
Erm, not something you see often – @Nigel_Farage calling for Tony Blair to be in charge of the vaccine programme.. https://t.co/KnL3o46ZTN— Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) January 4, 2021
I’m sorry – has Nigel just endorsed Tony Blair to work in Government?— Neil Hamilton MS/AS (@NeilUKIP) January 4, 2021
The architect of the Iraq War should be nowhere near the levers of power.
Blair’s comments weren’t even original. Has Nigel lost the plot? https://t.co/3nJjxCiIb9
Congratulations if you had "Nigel Farage Supporting Tony Blair" on your 2021 bingo cards. https://t.co/BcIUTRvnj1— David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) January 4, 2021
Related: Nicola Sturgeon tweets ‘Scotland will be back soon, Europe’ as leaders see in the New Year
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .