NHS staff have made a plea to the Government for more personal protective equipment (PPE) in a video projected onto the Palace of Westminster.

The projection, organised by political protest group Led by Donkeys, was set up by a two-person team who arrived separately and observed strict social distancing throughout.

The protest video sees NHS staff members read an impassioned letter to the Government, asking for PPE to “save the lives of those that we clap for every single Thursday”.

Led By Donkeys posted a video to Twitter of the protest that took place on Thursday evening, writing: “A message to the Government”.

A message to the government.Houses of Parliament – SOUND ON. pic.twitter.com/LnXRFQ49ud — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) April 17, 2020

“Prime Minister, we’re happy to hear that you’ve recovered from Covid-19… The NHS saved your life. Now we need you to save ours,” the video begins.

Among the messages of the importance of PPE, one NHS staff member in the video explained that one of her colleagues had died after contracting coronavirus.

NHS staff members said: “This week we’ve seen healthcare assistants, nurses and doctors in the NHS losing their lives to this deadly disease… An already very stressful time for NHS staff is being made worse by inadequate protection.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to be asked about PPE as he appears before a virtual session of the Commons Health Committee on Friday.

Related – Intensive care nurse warns in poem of ‘apocalyptic situation’