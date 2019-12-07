A new poll shows Conservative Lead has Fallen to 6%. The survey also shows that tactical voting would wipe out a Conservative majority on 12 December.

Latest polling intention reveals: Con 42% Lab 36% Lib Dem 11% Brexit 4% Green 2%

Without tactical voting, this would translate to a 10-seat Conservative majority – based on Electoral Calculus seat prediction methodology.

But with tactical voting, based on Remain United research (Savanta ComRes polling) which found 43% of Remain voters intend to vote tactically, the live seat predictions incorporating tactical voting swing are:

Con 312 Lab 250 Lib Dem 15 Brexit 0 Green 1 SNP 51 Plaid Cymru 3 – this would mean hung parliament and an opportunity for the opposition to form a government.

The latest poll was conducted for Remain United by Savanta ComRes and surveyed 2,005 people from 2 – 5 December 2019.

Gina Miller, founder of Remain United said ‘With just 5 days to go until 12 December, and the Conservatives unlikely to acquire any further votes, if Labour continue to squeeze the Lib Dem vote in areas where tactical voting could win the seat, we are definitely heading for a hung Parliament.’

‘Based on these findings, Remain and soft Leave voters should be very energised knowing that their votes have the power to defeat a Tory majority.’

Read The London Economic’s exclusive interview with Gina Miller, transparency campaigner and businesswoman best known for her successful Supreme Court cases against the UK Government here.

Remain United will publish further polling, MRP analysis and tactical voting recommendations on Monday at 9pm.

Working with Electoral Calculus, Remain United also executed a highly successful tactical voting campaign for the 2019 European Parliament elections.

To find out what the latest polling means for tactical voting in your constituency and more on the methodology, visit Remain United’s tactical voting site.

To date the project has been mainly funded by Mrs Miller, but there is a donations page on the website for those who wish to contribute to the campaign.

