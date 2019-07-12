A new poll has put Labour six points ahead of all other political parties just one week after it polled in fourth place with just 18 per cent of the vote.

The Survation poll gives Jeremy Corbyn’s party 29 per cent of the vote ahead of the Conservatives in second on 23 per cent.

The Brexit Party slipped to third in the polls with 20 per cent, narrowly ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 19 per cent.

Corbyn backs People’s Vote

Earlier this week Labour leader Corbyn backed a People’s Vote on any deal struck with the EU.

He said the party would back Remain against any Tory deal, or no-deal, in a second referendum, but would try to renegotiate if the party won a General Election to respect the Brexit result.

Brief respite

The poll results come as moment of brief respite for Labour which has battled accusations of antisemitism once again in the press this week.

BBC Panorama claimed that Corbyn’s communications chief Seumas Milne and National Constitution Committee general secretary Jennie Formby interfered in investigating allegations of antisemitism by Party members.

But the Labour Party hit back, issuing a statement saying that in a politically-motivated broadcast, BBC journalists had edited emails, misquoted and presented a biased “polemic” which breached journalistic standards.