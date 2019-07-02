Newly-elected Green MEP Magid Magid, says he had been asked to leave the parliament building on his first day.

He tweeted: “I know I’m visibly different. I don’t have the privilege to hide my identity. I’m BLACK & my name is Magid. I don’t intend to try fit in. Get used to it!”

Mr Magid, who was wearing a baseball cap and t-shirt reading “f*** fascism”, told the Press Association he was unsure who the official was, but added: “I make people feel uncomfortable, people don’t know how to react.”

The former Lord Mayor of Sheffield continued: “MEPs don’t reflect the people that they represent, Europe-wide and I know i’m gonna stick out like a sore thumb.”

Later he added: “Just to clarity, I obviously didn’t leave. But to even be put in this position says a lot about what people think the stereotypical politician is meant to look like.”

Earlier the former Mayor who called Donald Trump a “wasteman” and said the US President would not be welcome in Sheffield over his offensive views tweeted a photo of himself in a shirt with the logo: ‘Immigrants Make Britain Great’ and vowed:

“That’s what it says on my badge – & I’ll fight to make it a reality. But it isn’t about the next 4 months or 5 years. It’s about the future we are looking to build – a united Europe that overcomes fascism, rampant inequality and climate catastrophe. “

In a first day of chaos at Strasbourg, Brexit Party MEPs turned their backs during a rendition of Ode To Joy in the European Parliament as chaotic scenes marked the opening day of the new legislature in Strasbourg.

Leader Nigel Farage and newly elected candidates including Ann Widdecombe and Annunziata Rees-Mogg performed the protest as representatives gathered for the first session since May’s European elections.

Ukip’s MEPs – then led by Mr Farage – performed the same political stand at the start of the session in 2014.

Paul Nuttall, the party’s deputy leader at the time, said it was intended to send a message that they did not “recognise or respect the EU flag or anthem”.

Others in the parliament refused to stand at all as the EU’s anthem – composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in 1824 – was played by a jazz ensemble.

Lib Dem Martin Horwood wears a ‘stop Brexit’ T-shirt (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Reflecting the political divisions being felt over Brexit in the UK, Liberal Democrat MEPs took their seats wearing yellow “bollocks to Brexit” T-shirts.

The Brexit Party and Lib Dems – each with opposing views on leaving the EU – came first and second respectively in the EU polls.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Green MEP Magid Magid, claimed he had been asked to leave the parliament building on his first day.

Nigel Farage tweeted an image of his party’s protest, saying: “The Brexit Party has already made its presence felt.”

However, Labour MP David Lammy posted: “Brexit Party MEPs turning their backs on Europe, as they do their best to isolate the UK from the world. This is petty, small minded little England at its worst. These plonkers do a proud and open nation a disservice. Shame on them.”

And Conservative MP Nicholas Soames tweeted: “Truly pathetic oafish childish behaviour by Brexit and Liberal MEPs #growup.”

Protests were also held against the decision to deny a seat to Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont and in defence of a German ship captain being held in Italy in a row over migrant rights.

Nigel Farage and Ann Widdecombe in the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Tuesday marks the opening of the new five-year session of the parliament, though the length of the UK’s involvement remains in doubt.

UK MEPs may sit in the parliament until the country formally leaves the EU.

A deadline of October 31 has currently been set for the UK to leave, though this could be extended if a deal is not found by then.