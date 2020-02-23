Britain’s iconic new blue passports were made by a Franco-Dutch firm at a site in Tczew, Poland, Guy Verhofstadt has pointed out.

Tweeting “have we found the Brexit bonus?” the EU politician joined several other celebrities in pointing out the flaws of the new “limiting” documents.

Brian Cox also posted: “A passport is only worth the rights it confers. It means nothing inside ones own country.

“This passport is weaker than the one it replaces, symbolising the removal of our rights to move and operate freely across our own continent. It therefore represents abject political failure.”

Priti Patel announced yesterday that blue passports will be issued for the first time in almost three decades from next month to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The new-look documents will replace the burgundy passports which were rolled out in 1988.

The first new passports will be issued from the beginning of March, and by mid-2020 all new passports will be blue, the Government anticipates.

