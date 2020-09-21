Russ in Cheshire, has spent the lockdown, when he gets the time, putting together the week in Tory on Twitter, trying to document all of the mistakes, lies and failures by the Conservative government as it tries to deal with Brexit and a Pandemic.
It is a mammoth task to undertake and this one makes hard reading for any Tory or anyone who is Governed by the Conservative Party.
Today Downing Street denied a report in the Italian media that the UK prime minister made a secret trip to the country less than a fortnight ago.
Asked if Johnson had landed in Perugia in the past two weeks, which the Umbrian airport said in a statement had happened, Grant Shapps told Sky News: “Not that I’m aware of. I think it’s mistaken, as far as I’m aware.”
Piers Morgan also slammed the PM on GMB this morning he said: “The Spectator buried him, The Telegraph buried him, The Times did an extraordinary piece saying he wants to be back with his ex wife, he is suffering from financial difficulties, he isn’t earning enough money for his various families.
“He is lonely, he is ill.”
As Russ said “#TheWeekInTory returns for the second time in 4 days The weeks grow shorter, but the days last forever Anyway: don your athletic support, lower your visor, drink heavily, and start with some comparatively minor corruption…”
You can follow him @RussInCheshire.
Anyway here goes…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
Related – Video – Did Boris Johnson go to Perugia last weekend?
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.