MPs have backed a bill to delay Brexit in the event of no deal being found with the EU by October 19.

Boris Johnson called for a general election now the bill is now passed on its next stage to the House of Lords.

However the leader of the Labour Party say that they would fight an election unless no-deal Brexit is ruled out with this legislation as they do not trust Johnson to try and move an election date to force the UK to crash out of the EU with no parliamentary scrutiny.

Jeremy Corbyn decried the government for adding 92 amendments to the bill in the House of Lords to attempt to filibuster the bill so it runs out of time.

“An undemocratic cabal in Downing Street is aligned with an undetected and undemocratic cabal” in the House of Lords to frustrate democracy said the Labour leader.

Opposition MPs and Tory rebels passed the Brexit delay bill by 329 votes to 300.

If it is passed in full it obliges Boris Johnson to ask the EU for a Brexit extension beyond the 31 October deadline if a deal has not been agreed with the EU by October 19.

Johnson called for a snap general election on October 15, and has expelled 21 rebel MPs from his own ruling Conservative Party for defying the government in Tuesday’s vote.

Earlier it emerged that Boris Johnson has given “a guarantee” that the 21 MPs he sacked from the Tory party would not be allowed back.

After the Prime Minister met the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, MP Daniel Kawczynski boasted: “I pleaded with the prime minister not to restore the whip to any Conservative member of Parliament who has undermined him in these negotiations with the European Union and he’s given me an assurance that the whip will not be restored.

“These people cannot stand for the Conservative Party again.”

One of the MPs that Boris Johnson expelled from the Tory party is Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill.

Sir Nicholas today said his party had turned into a “narrow sect” in a “relentless chase to be the Brexit Party.”

Nicholas Soames says the Conservatives' "relentless chase to be the Brexit party" has turned it into a "narrow sect" – after he was expelled from the Tories after 37 years as an MPhttps://t.co/aoIBaViK5P pic.twitter.com/rUa1quIaeX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 4, 2019

During his first Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson ignored the answering questions bit. Instead he roared at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that he was a “chlorinated chicken” and a “girl’s blouse” in a vain attempt to goad him into holding a general election.

Corbyn said the PM was “running down the clock” on a no-deal Brexit and “hiding the facts” about no-deal such as food and medicine shortages revealed in leaked government reports.

The PM would have until October 19 to find a deal with the EU, otherwise Brexit Day would be pushed back until January for more time to negotiate so Britin does not crash out of the EU with no deal. After that Parliament would get a vote on Brexit.

