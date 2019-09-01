Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will give MPs an extra month off this year compared to 2019.

The Commons will be in recess for a total of 64 working days this year, excluding conference season and the Christmas break.

That compares to just 46 working days last year, excluding the dissolution for the General Election .

Brexit

It’s the most days of downtime since 2014, before Brexit seized control of the Parliamentary agenda.

The increased number of breaks mean Boris Johnson will have to fewer sessions of Prime Minister’s Questions and ministers won’t have as many departmental questions sittings.

It will give Parliamentary committees less time to scrutinise Government decisions through the year.

Two week break in February

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs would take a two week break in February, which was not taken last year so Parliament could concentrate on Brexit.

And both the Summer and Easter recesses are a full week longer than 2019.

At 35 working days, MPs summer holiday this year will be the longest since 2009.

Many MPs use the recess to catch up on constituency work – but they are free to use the time as they wish.

