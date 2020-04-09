MPs are allowed to claim an extra £10,000 in expenses to help them work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Times investigation the money has been allocated to help remote working members of parliament and their staff pay for laptops, printers and additional electricity, heating and phone bills.
It comes on top of the existing £26,000 a year that MPs can each claim to cover their office costs.
Supporting MPs
New guidance published last month by the Indpendent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which polices the MPs’ expenses regime, said: “This is an uncertain and challenging time. Ipsa is committed to supporting MPs and their staff to carry on with their work as far as possible.”
And a letter to MPs from Richard Lloyd, the interim chair of Ipsa, said: “We have agreed a series of immediate measures that we hope will provide you with the resources and flexibility to concentrate on your parliamentary duties and support your staff.”
Relaxed rules on evidence
In addition to the extra £10,000, Ipsa has also relaxed the ruled on the evidence MPs must provide to back up their expenses claims.
But Alistair Graham, former chair of the committee on standards in public life, said he was uneasy with the decision.
He said: “It seems to me a very crude approach. I think the public may be slightly puzzled as to why what looks like a generous payment of this nature has been made without first doing a bit more research into what the actual costs are.”
I’m a Civil Servant also having to working from home. Where is my extra cash?
That’s nice (not!) Can Parliament pay us all an extra 10K for working at home. After all, we all have similar situations and expenses to do this! Parliament NEEDS to come back down to Earth and not live in Cloud Cuckoo land!
This if true is absolutely disgusting what are they doing as regards the virus ost of them and all my wife’s 2 daughters are on the front line 1 a doctor the other a nurse & none of these get extra or the proper protective equipment + putting there’s & there families life at risk its about time they put people before all else
They fiddle enough, if they can’t manage on what they get they should quit!!!!
Why is this so, they have a wage that is far greater than most workers in Britain, myself as a florist and sole trader have lost everything and have to sit cap in hand waiting to see what scraps this government will throw at me. I cant claim for expenses or bleat on how hard I work which by the way was 7 days and willing to work from first thing in the morning to early hours to make up and deliver orders. They should be ashamed , however, they wont be the money will be paid without a glimmer of shame on any of their faces.
Slightly puzzled? Try furious. Disgusting when front line NHS workers have been refused a pay rise.
Meanwhile my daughter and her partner are working from home and are able to claim a rate of £6/week!! You would think that MP’s and their staff already have access to laptops, printers and mobile phone contracts so there would be no increased telephone costs. An extra £10,000 is excessive and with the Ipsa relaxing the rules on the evidence MPs must provide to back up their expenses claims it is open to abuse.