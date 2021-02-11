The European Commission’s vice president will meet with Michael Gove later over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Maros Sefcovic is travelling to London for the meeting after making it clear the bloc regards the protocol as the only way forward.

He expressed concerns over “teething problems” in the implementation of the protocol but said it was now “our mutually agreed legal obligation”.

The commission’s vice president made the remarks in a letter to the Cabinet Office Minister on Wednesday.

It comes amid tensions after the brief triggering by the bloc of Article 16, with particular ire among unionists in Northern Ireland who are calling for it to be ditched.

The protocol was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland but has resulted in additional checks for goods crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Kate Hoey

Northern Ireland voted to stay in the European Union, and seems to have born the brunt of Brexit so far.

Post-Brexit checks at all Northern Ireland’s ports resumed on Wednesday.

Inspections of animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had raised concerns of “menacing behaviour” being aimed at workers.

So all in all it isn’t a good time for Northern Ireland. Now Kate Hoey – former Labour MP one of the most vocal Brexiters of the Leave campaign, has told Sky News how unhappy she is with how it is going on the Irish mainland.

Sky News Tweeted: “No one is speaking up for Northern Ireland.” Baroness Kate Hoey says the Northern Ireland Protocol “has to be looked at” as it is causing “huge delays” to deliveries travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

"No one is speaking up for Northern Ireland."



Baroness Kate Hoey says the Northern Ireland Protocol "has to be looked at" as it is causing "huge delays" to deliveries travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.



Latest politics news: https://t.co/wchdxaUQLq pic.twitter.com/BzMkg8bybi — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 10, 2021

Reactions

1.

"My Brexit appears to have ruined Northern Ireland" crows Kate Hoey "I am just a girl standing in front of a camera asking you to blame the EU instead" — James Smith (@pramkzone) February 10, 2021

2.

The eternally dreadful Kate Hoey, essentially playing the role of a serial arsonist who is suddenly furious to discover that burning down a building renders it useless. https://t.co/AQxRj7eLuM — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) February 10, 2021

3.

Me: If you set fire to your legs, your legs will be on fire.



Kate Hoey: Why are my legs on fire? I should be able to set fire to my legs without my legs burning. Why didn't anybody tell me this? I want to set fire to my legs, but some other legs in France to actually burn. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 10, 2021

4.

I feel like…this is *a bit*… somewhat… just like… maybe…your fault Kate. https://t.co/3vCpcLfrXy — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 10, 2021

5.

Well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my actions. https://t.co/KTZw6ZAKxe — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 10, 2021

6.

Kate Hoey says that nobody is sticking up for Northern Ireland. I don’t think Kate Hoey is the best representative for Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/diNZ9Vky0E — James Cromarty (@Dave8001) February 10, 2021

7.

Kate Hoey says nobody is speaking up for Northern Ireland. This is untrue. The political parties there that backed remain have been doing that all along. Kate, instead, took boat rides with nationalist Nigel Farage. — Simon Bye 🎪🔶 (@UB5simon) February 10, 2021

8.

Sorry? And you are surprised by this? You actually promoted leaving the EU and this was always going to be a consequence. https://t.co/M1Z4UmTrnE — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 10, 2021

9.

Is this the same Kate Hoey who in 2018 suggested the Good Friday Agreement should be scrapped? https://t.co/gGzV8gKwvN — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) February 10, 2021

10.

Northern Ireland spoke up for itself. It voted against Lady Hoey's Brexit https://t.co/dwQCi0cMYs — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 10, 2021

11.

Kate Hoey 2016: "Brexit won't hurt Northern Ireland at all"

Kate Hoey 2021: "Northern Ireland is in chaos – whose stupid idea was Brexit?" pic.twitter.com/5A6Twm5SLe — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 10, 2021

12.

few people have owned themselves as comprehensively as Kate Hoey pic.twitter.com/HUFNtwUu4O — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 10, 2021

13.

maybe, just maybe, she wasn't across the detail pic.twitter.com/3cc6xg422M — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 10, 2021

14.

Brexiteer Kate Hoey admits Brexit happened because Brexiteers were lied to and didn't know what they were voting for. 🤭😬 pic.twitter.com/n92mC5ge3x — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) February 10, 2021

15.

I'd just like to place on record my thanks to Kate Hoey for bringing up the subject of the utter chaos that's happening to Northern Ireland now due to Brexit.



I urge Baroness Hoey to not rest until she has identified the people behind this disaster and names & shames them. https://t.co/ImIVf0fSlh — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) February 10, 2021

