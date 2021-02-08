Piers Morgan hit out at Edward Argar after he failed to provide answers on border controls on Good Morning Britain today.

Fears over a new ‘South African’ strain of Covid-19 have put added pressure on ministers to stop new variants entering the country, with mandatory hotel quarantines set to come in from February 15th.

Last week the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it is working “at pace to secure the facilities we need”, but pressed on the matter by Morgan government minister Argar was unable to provide concrete details:

Susanna Reid – What is the % of people self isolating when coming into the UK?



Edward Argar – I don't know



Susanna Reid – What is the % of people self isolating when coming into the UK?

Edward Argar – I don't know

Piers Morgan – You don't seem to know anything… we should end the interview now so you can get the answers & then come back tomorrow.

Yesterday vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was forced to defend the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a new study in South Africa found it was not effective at preventing mild illness caused by the more infectious mutation.

South Africa has suspended the rollout of the British-designed vaccine to healthcare staff following the results, which have yet to be peer reviewed.

Mr Zahawi urged the public to keep faith with the Oxford jab as scientists working on the vaccine raised the prospect of having a booster dose available by the autumn.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the minister said: “While it is right and necessary to prepare for the deployment of an updated vaccine, we can take confidence from the current roll out and the protection it will provide all of us against this terrible disease.

“We need to be aware that even where a vaccine has reduced efficacy in preventing infection there may still be good efficacy against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death. This is vitally important for protecting the healthcare system.”

