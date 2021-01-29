New polling suggests more people think Piers Morgan and Marcus Rashford are doing a better job at holding the government to account than Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Ipsos MORI poll found a whopping 56 per cent of people think the Manchester United striker is doing a good job of putting the spotlight on Number 10’s coronavirus response after he forced several U-turns on free school meals.

Earlier this month he joined with TV chefs Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and the actress Dame Emma Thompson to press ministers to develop a strategy which could help end child food poverty.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, backed by more than over 40 NGOs, charities and education leaders, they welcomed the “robustness” of his response to the “inadequate” meal parcels being provided by some private companies after they were widely shamed on social media.

Meanwhile Good Morning Britain host Morgan has been praised for his scrutiny of the government’s Covid response, with several ministers made to squirm their way through interviews on his show.

Earlier this week the Daily Star called on the outspoken TV host to become the next Prime Minister, with Paddy Power giving odds of 10/1 that he will become an MP by the end of this year.

Almost a third of respondents in the Ipsos MORI poll say he is doing a good job of holding the government to account, compared to just 29 per cent who say the same of Sir Keir.

BREAKING: The British public think @MarcusRashford and me are holding the Govt to account in this pandemic better than @Keir_Starmer & any other MP and journalist in the country. ⁦@IpsosMORI⁩ 👇 pic.twitter.com/WYDcxyEc0B — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 29, 2021

