Tens of thousands of pounds has poured in to Jeremy Corbyn’s legal fund following the Labour Party’s decision to suspend him from the party.

The MP for Islington North had the whip removed pending investigation in light of comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently.

It comes following the publication of a bombshell report by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission which found Labour responsible for three breaches of Equality Act, noting there were “serious failings in the leadership in addressing antisemitism and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints”.

“Strongly contest”

Responding to the news on Twitter, Corbyn vowed to “strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me.”

He added: “I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong. I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism.”

Earlier this year a GoFundMe page was created after it was reported that John Ware, a reporter for Panorama, was taking legal action for libel against the former Labour leader.

The page reads: “The relentless attacks on Mr Corbyn, a man of integrity, honesty and humility cannot be allowed to continue and we have an opportunity here to offer him support in a practical way.

“It will also let him know that his supporters have not forgotten him, nor have they gone away.”

£340,000 and counting

Following the decision to suspend Corbyn the fund has been significantly boosted, with some £340,000 in at the time of writing.

It is likely that a viral surge on social media of people promoting the fund is behind the cash surge.

The hashtags #WeAreCorbyn and #IstandwithCorbyn were also making the rounds.

