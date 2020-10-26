A tongue-in-cheek Tory Party HQ menu has been making the rounds on social media in the aftermath of the free school meals snub.

Poet Brian Silston posted the lunch selection on Twitter after Conservative MPs voted down a motion to extend the free school meal scheme over the school holidays until Easter 2021.

The furious backlash has led to rumours of a ‘partial climbdown’ as Boris Johnson moves to head off a damaging revolt.

But it could be too little too late for the party which slid in the polls this week, dropping two points to Labour as the country’s confidence in the government wanes.

Seizing on the #endchildfoodpoverty campaign Bilston has created a lunchtime menu to lampoon the Tories.

Read it in full below:

This is called ‘Conservative Party HQ Lunchtime Menu’.

#endchildfoodpoverty pic.twitter.com/dxgiTDfxsX — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) October 23, 2020

