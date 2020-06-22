Care minister Helen Whately has come under fire for saying “student nurses are not deemed to be providing a service”, in a letter regarding their financial support.

Whately, MP for Faversham and Care Minister at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), wrote the letter in response to fellow Tory MP Tom Pursglove who voiced concerns about financial support for student nurses.

Grants

It comes as the government is due to introduce the NHS Learning Support Fund later this year, which will provide non-repayable grants of up to £8,000 per year for student healthcare professionals – both current and new. There have been calls to backdate the new grants so that the student nurses who fall between the previous grant and the new one don’t miss out.

Mrs Whately wrote: “The Government has no plans to introduce a scheme that will backdate the offer for students who completed courses in earlier years.

“Student nurses in training are supernumerary and are not deemed to be providing a service. They are required to undertake 2,300 hours of clinical practice to learn the skills necessary for entry to the workforce.

“Whilst they may be performing limited clinical duties, this is under close supervision and they are not being paid to staff hospitals.”

Smirked

If this wasn’t bad enough 30,000 students deployed to UK hospitals from April during the Covid-19 crisis have been told most contracts will end by Friday, July 31 – according to the Nursing Times – despite originally understanding they would be kept on for six months.

Whately has been criticised for how she handles sensitive topics on previous occasions . When she appeared on Good Morning Britain in April, it seemed like she smirked after being asked about the deaths of thousands of people in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Piers Morgan, who really isn’t a fan, tweeted: “Every time Helen Whately opens her mouth she says something completely disastrous. How is she still in a job? What does she contribute to anything? Whately’s reply to student nurses has been a kick in the teeth & made them all feel utterly worthless.”

He wasn’t the only person angry at her comments…

Piers Morgan – Every time Helen Whately opens her mouth she says something completely disastrous. How is she still in a job? What does she contribute to anything? Whately's reply to student nurses has been a kick in the teeth & made them all feel utterly worthless.#GMB pic.twitter.com/Pl0hoeTlQD — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 22, 2020

Unless you’re a student nurse – then you’re worthless. 👇 https://t.co/mh4z8wPNeq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 22, 2020

Unbelievable. It’s about time aspiring student nurses had a Government on their side. https://t.co/Ks9SSRSW6P — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 21, 2020

Clap for the NHS for 10 weeks, then shit on student nurses https://t.co/xw3ItQlrWS — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) June 21, 2020

This from Helen Whateley is INSULTING to the 25,000 student nurses without whom the NHS would have collapsed & to patients whose lives they saved



Let’s be clear, her letter would have been cleared by Boris Johnson, Sunak & Hancock before it was sent



It’s a whole Govt INSULT https://t.co/ZCAEFzGL7L — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 21, 2020

Over 20,000 student nurses joined the fight against Covid. THis is how this government views their invaluable contribution…. https://t.co/qZPHA91I5f — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 21, 2020

