Michael Gove’s bookshelf has been called into question after his wife shared a photo on Twitter.

Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine posted a “special treat” for her trolls yesterday, seemingly goading the likes of Alastair Campbell with books on Tony Blair amongst others.

But it didn’t take long for people to spot a more sinister tinge to the bookcase.

Visible in the picture is a notoriously racist book on intelligence and IQ and a book by a prominent Holocaust denier.

The Bell Curve by Richard J. Herrnstein and Charles Murray is known to be a dubious work of ‘political science’ which claims that a person’s intelligence is determined by their genetics.

The book was instantly controversial on its publication in 1994 for arguing that factors like race and class have an impact on a person’s intelligence, correlating it with factors such as being born out of wedlock and living in poverty.

There is also a book by Holocaust denier David Irving, who characterises Hitler as a rational leader who has been misrepresented and slandered throughout history.

He also made much of the fact that he could not find a written order for the Holocaust to be carried out, offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who could.

Everybody staring at Michael Gove's bookshelf:

These are a few too many books about Hitler than is ideal for a cabinet minister.



Sarah Vine:

… Can I interest you in The Bell Curve – a book that ties intelligence to race – and one by prominent Holocaust-denier David Irving? https://t.co/z6iR6JmBFA — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2020

Related: Boris Johnson issues rallying call for countries to unite in coronavirus vaccine race