Michael Gove likened Boris Johnson to Pep Guardiola today – saying he’s a born winner.

The Prime Minister, who has lost his first six votes in Parliament as well as his majority, 23 MPs and a Supreme Court case over proroguing of parliament, was defended by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on LBC today.

When asked by Nick Ferrari whose losings streak was going to end first, Boris Johnson or Tottenham Hotspur.

Mr Gove responded: “The Prime Minister is a born winner.”

Nick then interrupted: “What the hell? You would never have committed those words to print, Mr Gove. A born winner?”

Mr Gove insisted: “A born winner, yes. He was Mayor of London twice, he beat Ken Livingstone twice.”

When Nick told him he was essentially talking about the Spurs team of the 60s, Mr Gove carried on: “It’s only fair to say that Boris is the Pep Guardiola of British politics.”

Pep vs Boris

Manchester City manager Guardiola has an impeccable record since coming to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has a 72.7 per cent win rate since joining in July 2016, shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

He guided them to a Premier League title in his second campaign in charge, breaking numerous domestic records as the team became the first to attain 100 league points.

He won a second consecutive Premier League and EFL Cup the following season, as well as the FA Cup, to capture an unprecedented domestic treble in English men’s football.

Boris, on the other hand, has had a turbulent first two months as Prime Minister.

He has lost 6 votes in Parliament as well as his majority.

He also lost his prorogation when the Supreme Court overturned his decisions.

