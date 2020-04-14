In news that will infuriate many across the country it appears that Michael Gove’s daughter was tested for coronavirus despite the practice that only people admitted to hospital or key workers hoping to return to work are routinely tested. Key workers have been demanding an increase in testing to return to the front line and to ensure their own safety.

If that wasn’t enough Gove was seen jogging in a park near his London home at the weekend, sparking fears he was breaking lockdown rules after it emerged last week he was in self-isolation after a member of his family may have been showing the virus symptoms.

The rules state that if you live with someone who has displayed Covid-19 symptoms, you cannot leave the house for 14 days for any reason.

It comes as Ministers have been accused of being too slow to check whether health and social care staff have the virus – either meaning they are unaware they are passing it to patients, or stuck at home but without actually having it.

Prof Whitty admitted : “We all know that Germany got ahead in terms of its ability to do testing for the virus and there’s a lot to learn from that and we’ve been trying to learn the lessons from that.”

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after being discharged from hospital, as the UK braces for its fourth week under lockdown.

The Prime Minister spent a week in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, including three nights in intensive care, but left on Easter Sunday to be reunited with pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds.

He is now convalescing at Chequers in Buckinghamshire after doctors ordered the Conservative Party leader to rest.

Number 10 has confirmed that the PM would “not be returning to work immediately” following his discharge.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking at the Downing Street briefing on Sunday, said there was no advice on how long Mr Johnson should rest before returning to work.

“That will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him,” he said.

“The Government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out.”

Related – Robert Jenrick has claimed £100k expenses for country manor