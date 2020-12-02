The European Member of Parliament caught in a lockdown-busting orgy is a close ally of Viktor Orbán who helped rewrite the Hungarian constitution to include a passage on protecting the institution of marriage.

József Szájer has issued an apology after Belgian police caught him with his pants down in Brussels late on Friday night.

According to reports he had tried to escape out of the window before getting arrested along with 24 other people who had attended the ‘sex party’.

Those detained were mostly men, including European diplomats. They were fined €250 for breaking the coronavirus curfew and social restrictions at the party above a gay bar in the centre of town.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Szájer József says he “deeply regrets” violating #coronavirus restrictions and insists he didn’t use drugs, despite being caught with an ecstasy pill pic.twitter.com/lRP1rEyzHq — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) December 1, 2020

Euro News reporter Darren McCaffrey has since revealed that Szájer helped rewrite the Hungarian constitution to include: “Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman…”

He is married to Tünde Handó, a prominent Hungarian lawyer and judge. The pair have a daughter Fanni, who was born in 1987.

