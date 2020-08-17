Footage of Melania Trump repeatedly rejecting her husbands attempts to hold hands has gone viral this weekend – and promises to make your skin crawl.

Fernand R. Amandi posted the clip with the caption “welcome to the resistance”.

With the president struggling in the polls it seems he has even lost the support of a “prominent birther”, Adam Parkhomenko commented.

Others even suggested she might be voting for Joe Biden.

Biden’s lead has expanded to double-digits against President Trump in the presidential election, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll has found.

The Democratic presumptive nominee now leads Trump 53 per cent to 42 per cent, up from an 8-point advantage at the end of June.

The change comes as 71 per cent of Americans now see the coronavirus as a real threat, up significantly over the last several months.

Related: Ofqual’s algorithm resulted in “rampant” inflation in elitist subjects such as Latin and classics