Footage of Melania Trump repeatedly rejecting her husbands attempts to hold hands has gone viral this weekend – and promises to make your skin crawl.
Fernand R. Amandi posted the clip with the caption “welcome to the resistance”.
Welcome to the resistance @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/4qJ5JaeqJO— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 17, 2020
With the president struggling in the polls it seems he has even lost the support of a “prominent birther”, Adam Parkhomenko commented.
Others even suggested she might be voting for Joe Biden.
She’s voting for Biden. pic.twitter.com/9HckB160NL— Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) August 17, 2020
Biden’s lead has expanded to double-digits against President Trump in the presidential election, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll has found.
The Democratic presumptive nominee now leads Trump 53 per cent to 42 per cent, up from an 8-point advantage at the end of June.
The change comes as 71 per cent of Americans now see the coronavirus as a real threat, up significantly over the last several months.
