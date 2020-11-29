Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has accused Matt Hancock of having a “particular personal problem” with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr whether Burnham had “let down” his city – resulting in it being put in Tier 3 of the government’s new, more stringent Covid-19 restrictions – Nandy said the health secretary’s attitude has been “bizarre”.

“I think that Matt Hancock clearly has a particular personal problem with Andy Burnham which at times I’ve felt was quite bizarre but is not really helpful at all,” she said.

Watch the exchange below.

Tory boy Andrew Marr didn’t like that did he😂😂😂 Marr “Matt Hancock blames Andy Burnham for higher infection rates” Lisa Nandy “Hancock is a child, he has a personal problem with Burnham, it’s bizarre & unhelpful” #marr #Ridge #ToryIncompetence pic.twitter.com/KWAkksm1TN

