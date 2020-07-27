In an incredibly unsurprising development, Ann Widdecombe – the former Tory MP and Brexit Party MEP – has outed herself as being firmly against wearing face masks in public.

Writing in the Daily Express, the one-time Strictly Come Dancing contestant suggested a novel solution for mask-haters like herself: a specialist hour at the shops allocated exclusively to “dissenters” like herself.

Exclusive shopping hours have thus far been allocated to the elderly and NHS workers during the pandemic.

Widdecombe said: “I suspect that mask-haters will, as will I, avoid the shops as much as possible.

“Perhaps,” she continued, “shops should allow certain hours when the mask dissenters can shop unmuzzled in the same way as they have allocated special times to the elderly.”

Supermarket workers around the country are sure to be delighted by Widdecombe’s suggestion.

