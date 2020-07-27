In an incredibly unsurprising development, Ann Widdecombe – the former Tory MP and Brexit Party MEP – has outed herself as being firmly against wearing face masks in public.
Writing in the Daily Express, the one-time Strictly Come Dancing contestant suggested a novel solution for mask-haters like herself: a specialist hour at the shops allocated exclusively to “dissenters” like herself.
Exclusive shopping hours have thus far been allocated to the elderly and NHS workers during the pandemic.
Widdecombe said: “I suspect that mask-haters will, as will I, avoid the shops as much as possible.
“Perhaps,” she continued, “shops should allow certain hours when the mask dissenters can shop unmuzzled in the same way as they have allocated special times to the elderly.”
Supermarket workers around the country are sure to be delighted by Widdecombe’s suggestion.
Related: Anti-microbial copper masks could destroy coronavirus in seconds
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.
The shop can be found here.