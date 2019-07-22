The majority of Labour members still believe Jeremy Corbyn is the right man for the job, according to new polling data.

A YouGov study for The Times revealed that despite a drop in confidence in Mr Corbyn’s leadership, 56 per cent of members still give him their backing.

Much of the mainstream media have rounded on the Labour leader of late, pointing to accusations of anti-semitism within the party which they claim he has failed to address.

But despite a sea of negative coverage he still remains the favourite man for the job amongst most grassroot members.

Despite his support waning from 74 per cent in March, the majority still give him their backing, with just 27 per cent of members agreeing that he should “step down now”.

Some 12 per cent said he should resign “before the next general election”, a slight rise on the 10 per cent recorded a year ago, while 47 per cent of members believed Mr Corbyn had responded either “very well” or “fairly well” to the party’s anti-semitism crisis.

On Brexit, the YouGov poll found that just 42 per cent of members believe Mr Corbyn has handled Labour’s position in the EU either “very” or “fairly” well.

By contrast, 56 per cent of members said Mr Corbyn had dealt with Brexit “very badly” or “fairly badly”.

However, more than 80 per cent of members still think the Labour leader has the “right priorities for the country”.