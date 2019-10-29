Caroline Lucas has criticised an impending move to head to a general election, saying it will not solve the Brexit crisis.

The first December election since 1923 could be on cards after Jeremy Corbyn announced his party was ready to fight the “most radical campaign ever“.

He said: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met.”

Legislation on hold

But not all parties are on board.

The Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats want a 9 December poll, saying it would prevent the prime minister from pushing his Brexit deal through Parliament.

No 10 sources have told the BBC they would accept 11 December to get opposition parties on-board – and they have agreed to put Brexit legislation on hold, for now.

The clue is in the name

And Green Party MP Lucas has also expressed concerns.

Speaking to Sky News, she said:

“I think it’s very clear that a general election is not going to solve the Brexit crisis.

“The clue is in the name, general, that means we will have a whole set of issues that people will be voting on In a general election.

“If you want a specific answer to the issue of Brexit you have to ask a specific question.

“And that doesn’t happen through a general election it happens through a confirmatory ballot, a People’s Vote, a second referendum whatever you want to call it.

Giving Boris Johnson what he wants

“So I fear that essentially we’re simply going to be handing Boris Johnson what he wants, the opportunity to try to get back a majority to push through a very hard Brexit.

“But what this general election won’t do is actually solve the question of what kind of Brexit or if that Brexit happens”.

You can watch the full interview below:

